Three rescued from sinking boat by good Samaritan in Sandy Hook Bay

SANDY HOOK - Three boaters were rescued by a good Samaritan after their vessel began taking on water Sunday morning, authorities said.

Around 11 a.m., the boat began to sink vertically in Sandy Hook Bay, according to a Coast Guard. Coast Guard station Sandy Hook picked the three boaters up from the good Samaritan and took them to the station for evaluation. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the boat, who was not identified, is awaiting salvage plans to pick up the remains, the Coast Guard said. Equipment, including strobe lights, have been placed on the boat so the public is aware of its location.

@USCG STA Sandy Hook picked up 3 people from a good samaritans vessel after theirs began taking on water IVO Sandy Hook, NJ. STA Sandy Hook took the 3 people back to the station for a safe pick up and no injuries reported. The vessel sunk vertically & awaiting salvage plans. pic.twitter.com/UoGI4vbPsj — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) June 16, 2024

