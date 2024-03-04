The three reasons why Red Bull can be caught – all is not lost for F1 in 2024

The nature of Max Verstappen’s victory in Bahrain will have worried many of those watching who want a competitive F1 at the front. However, there are reasons to believe that 2024 can be different from last year when Verstappen won 19 of 22 rounds.

Ferrari’s potential is more than we saw

Ferrari should be the most pleased of the chasing pack and I genuinely think that they are closer than they were last year. I do not see Red Bull having as big an advantage through the remainder of the season.

Ferrari have more performance than what they showed in Bahrain. Firstly, it was Charles Leclerc who set the fastest lap in qualifying, albeit in Q2 rather than Q3 when it mattered. He did not get the best out of the car in the race which Red Bull did, but we need to wait for a few races to see if Ferrari still suffer in races relative to qualifying.

There were perhaps specific reasons for the significant gap to Red Bull in the race. Firstly, with their car seemingly more critical to the wind, they were hampered by a change in its direction in the race. This disproportionately affected Leclerc who spent a lot of the race with flat-spotted tyres after locking up several times at the tricky turn 10.

This was maybe down to a set-up option (running less front-wing to limit rear tyre usage in the numerous high-traction zones, for example) and it clearly affected his potential from early on in the race. Without this he would likely have been ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz and might have been a threat to the second Red Bull.

Operationally, it was slightly disappointing that Ferrari made Sainz and Leclerc fight for position, which means they both lost time. I think it will be closer at the front as the season goes on but unfortunately at the front, the Scuderia are currently the only team who look a threat to Red Bull.

Mercedes should be more upset about execution than performance

George Russell (left) is closed down by Sergio Perez - Getty Images/Qian Jun

The first thing to say about Mercedes is that after a promising pre-season and practice, this was a troubling first race, finishing fifth and seventh. They should be disappointed with how they executed the weekend rather than with the performance of the car – its potential looks like an improvement on 2023’s W14.

The most worrying thing is that again their problems came from the team not doing their homework. Last year they finished 50 seconds adrift of Verstappen in Bahrain and this year it was only three seconds less. It all stemmed from a fairly basic set-up error which led to both cars overheating during the race.

What caused the problems in the race was their aggressive cooling choice. Airflow you use for cooling will not give you downforce, so it is a compromise. Mercedes chose to run a set-up that would give them an advantage in qualifying but that did not work out as they qualified third and ninth. This meant they ran the race in dirty air, limiting the “clean” air needed to cool the car’s internal components. To avoid the risk of both cars not finishing, they had to run in a limited engine mode.

George Russell said this cost him 0.4sec per lap in the race, which would have put him in contention for a podium slot. That is an optimistic reading – it would have been more like 0.2sec per lap. It is strange they chose this option when they have had so long (three testing days and three hours of practice all on the same track) to prepare.

It all suggests that they are repeating the trend of 2022 and 2023 in not being realistic and failing to get the best of what they have. Still, there is a chunk of performance in there that Russell and Lewis Hamilton could not exploit on Saturday.

Diminishing returns on development for Red Bull

Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag in Bahrain - Shutterstock/Ali Haider

As good as the RB20 is, I would not get too excited about its improvement from its predecessor. Red Bull’s new car looks slightly different from last year but it is an evolution, albeit an aggressive one.

Mercedes and Ferrari have abandoned their previous concepts to take a similar route to Red Bull’s 2023 car. It will take several races for them to understand how their new machines work in varying conditions and set-ups. Red Bull already have a very solid grip on this, being the originators and leaders of this concept.

Those teams will be learning a lot in the wind tunnel and in the simulator back at base. After a few rounds they should be getting the best out of what they have or coming close to it. Every day they spend in the wind tunnel they will gain more than they would with the old concept. That means over six or seven races with new parts and updates they should pick up performance relative to Red Bull.

There is less room for improvement for Red Bull. That is not to say that they will not improve over a season but there will be diminishing returns on their in-season development, given they are closer to extracting peak performance from their machine.

After two or three races though, we will see where the teams are with their concept change and then it is down to the development return. As easy as it looked for Red Bull on Saturday, I think Mercedes and Ferrari will be able to get a lot more out of their cars this year. We should not be expecting a Red Bull clean sweep just yet.

