Three Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in New York

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Lottery revealed that three third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold in New York.

The three winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn, Mount Vernon and Manhattan, and all hit on Saturday’s drawing. The tickets were sold at the following locations:

229 Knickerbocker Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.

556 Gramatan Ave., Mount Vernon, N.Y.

520 Third Ave., Manhattan, N.Y.

The winning numbers were: 06, 23, 25, 34, 51, and the power ball was 3.

