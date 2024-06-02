Three people were shot near a residence in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood: fire rescue

Three people were shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to radio transmissions, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. near a residence at the 1400 block of Northwest 22nd Street in the Lauderdale Manors neighborhood. A dispatch from Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue said two patients were at the scene.

One of the two, a man, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with traumatic injuries, the radio transmissions revealed. It’s not yet clear what happened to the third victim.

Anyone with information should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available