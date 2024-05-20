Three people, two dogs rescued from the Tuolumne River

(FOX40.COM) — Fire crews who responded to a rescue call about a man hanging onto a tree in the Tuolumne River rescued three people and two dogs on Sunday evening, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

The agency said that the initial call was around 7 p.m. regarding a man who was separated from his jet ski and was holding onto a tree in the river in the area of southwest Waterford, about 13 miles east of Modesto.

Crews from the district and from Modesto Fire were able to safely rescue a total of three people and two dogs and take them to a nearby boat ramp.

Two of the three people were wearing a life jacket, the district said.

The district’s Facebook post reminded the public about safety in the waterways, including the use of life vests and being mindful of the river currents and hidden obstacles beneath the water’s surface.

