Three people taken to hospitals after crash in south Austin traps car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle crash in south Austin Saturday night, according to both agencies.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., AFD said on social media that crews were at the scene of an accident involving a transport truck and a sedan. The accident was in the 400 block of East Oltorf Street, near its intersection with South Congress Avenue.

Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle crash in south Austin Saturday night (Kevin Baskar/KXAN News)

Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle crash in south Austin Saturday night (Kevin Baskar/KXAN News)

The sedan was trapped under a transport truck, according to AFD. Firefighters extricated at least three people from vehicles at the scene.

ATCEMS said there were a total of five patients involved, with three patients taken from the scene by ambulance to area hospitals. One person was transported to Dell Seton with critical, life-threatening injuries, and two others were brought to St. David’s South with serious injuries.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.