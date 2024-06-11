Three people shot and wounded in Bronx playground

Three people were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

The victims were in Bathgate playground on Bathgate Ave. near E. 182nd St. in Belmont when a gunman walked up and fired multiples shots around 8:40 p.m., according to cops and a witness.

“There were about seven shots and three of them — they looked like kids — were hit,” said the witness, who declined to provide his name. “It was crazy.”

When medics arrived on the scene, they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police sources said.

A third person later walked to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital for care.

All three victims were expected to survive the shooting. There were no immediate arrests.

Earlier this month, two girl cousins, ages 9 and 11, were shot and wounded while playing in a Brooklyn playground.