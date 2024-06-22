Three people shot in Sacramento County, conditions unknown; one arrested

Three people shot in Sacramento County, conditions unknown; one arrested

(FOX40.COM) — One person is in police custody after two men and a woman were shot in Sacramento County on Friday evening.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road in Rancho Cordova, about a mile north of the Rancho Cordova Library, around 8 p.m.

An employee of Diamond Billiards, which is near the scene of the shooting, said to a FOX40 News team member that the incident took place in the parking lot outside of the pool hall.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time, officials said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.