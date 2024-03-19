Three people shot, one killed near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road Monday

TechCrunch

To get a doctor's appointment in the U.K. these days, you have to entrust more of your data to private companies -- and there's not a great deal you can do about it. In part due to growing pressure from the government to meet a two-week limit for patient appointments, family doctors -- or general practitioners (GPs) as they're known in the U.K. -- are turning to third-party software to facilitate appointments and prioritize cases based on urgency, a shift that has left patients with no option but to give private companies access to their personal data. While the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) was once a bastion of state-funded care, where an individual's economic disposition had little bearing on their access to medical services, today it's a somewhat different matter -- a victim of chronic underfunding and understaffing with record waiting times for routine hospital treatments and working conditions that have led to doctors, nurses and other clinicians striking en masse.