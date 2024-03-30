Three people shot in Gastonia Friday night: Police

GASTONIA, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were shot in southern Gastonia Friday evening, police say.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, detectives are investigating a triple-shooting incident that occurred in the 500 block of Southside Avenue, off of Lyon Street.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Gaston County Emergency Management officials say two of the victims were in serious condition and transported to CaroMont Health. The third was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle before EMS arrival.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.