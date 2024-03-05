Three people rescued after venturing onto unsafe ice on Lake Simcoe

Three people were retrieved from freezing waters in Lake Simcoe after venturing onto unsafe in January, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced in a recent Facebook post.

According to OPP, the group was using an off-road vehicle called a side-by-side that plunged into the ice.

"While OPP Aviation offered aerial support, excellent rescue efforts by Rama Fire Rescue allowed for a happy ending," OPP said in the Facebook post.

"Remember: No ice is safe ice! With continued drastic changes in winter weather conditions and temperatures, ice conditions have been significantly impacted across Ontario."

Ice safety tips

Monitor ice thickness.

Ice should be at least 10 cm thick for walking.

For large groups, ice should be 20 cm thick.

For vehicles, the thickness should be at least 25 cm thick.

Look for clear, hard ice.

Not all ice is created equal: Clear ice is generally stronger than cloudy or white ice.

Avoid ice with cracks, bubbles, or slush. This could indicate weak spots.

Dress appropriately.

Wear layers to stay warm.

Consider wearing a life jacket or flotation device, especially if you're unsure about the ice.

Bring safety equipment

If you're heading out onto a frozen body of water, carry ice picks, ropes, and a throwable flotation device.

More ice safety tips here:

