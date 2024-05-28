Three people rescued from apartment complex fire

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Three people were rescued from an apartment fire Monday in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire occurred around 7:30 a.m. at 4321 Winona Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Video released by the department shows firefighters using a ladder to rescue each of the victims.

Two of the people rescued from the four-unit, two-story apartment complex were taken to the hospital, first responders said.

