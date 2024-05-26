Three people reportedly displaced after duplex fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Departments reported a duplex fire Sunday morning that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews said they arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. at the 10800 block of West 90th Terrace in Overland Park, Kansas. Upon arrival, the first units reported smoke and fire from the front door of a duplex and saw its occupants safely outside.

According to OPFD and LFD, firefighters worked on the fire from the front of the duplex in the family room and quickly extinguished it. The fire was reportedly contained in the family room and after an additional search by crews, they found no one else to be inside.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation, crews said. Another patient was evaluated on the scene and did not go to the hospital.

OPFD said, that as a result of the fire, three people were displaced. However, the occupants of the adjoining unit will be able to continue living in the residence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators believe there were no working smoke alarms in the unit.

If you need assistance or are having any trouble with your smoke alarms, please contact your local fire department.

