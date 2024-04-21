Three people live through triple shooting in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) –Three people are still alive after a triple shooting, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, one person dodged a bullet after being shot at while two others were struck with non-life-threatening gunfire on the 5800 block of Hamilton Street.

Person fatally stabbed under West Sacramento bridge

Deputies said no arrests have been made, however, the incident is currently under investigation.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.