Three people killed in wrong-way accident on I-95 near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 early Friday has claimed the lives of three people, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Saturday.

A man driving a Hyundai Elantra south in the the northbound express lane of I-95 south of Palmetto Park Road at about 2:30 a.m. Friday collided with a Ford Fusion being driven north by a 34-year-old Highland Beach man. The wrong-way driver struck the front of the Fusion, sending it between the inside and outside express lanes, FHP said.

A female passenger was in the Ford Fusion. The Elantra crashed into a concrete barrier wall.

FHP did not identify any of the people involved in the accident. Boca Raton and Coconut Creek Fire Rescue personnel responded, pronouncing the drivers of both cars dead. The female passenger was rushed to Delray Medical Center, where she died Saturday, troopers said.

The northbound express lanes of I-95 were shut down Friday morning for nearly six hours.

