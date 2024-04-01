Three people killed in Kentucky crash after driver ran stop sign, state police say

Three people were killed in a crash after a driver ran a stop sign Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The wreck happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 127 and KY 70 in Casey County. KSP said 85-year-old Otis Tapscott, of Liberty, was driving east on KY 70 in a Jeep Liberty when he disregarded a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Equinox in the intersection.

The Chevrolet Equinox had three passengers inside, according to KSP. A passenger in the vehicle, 67-year-old James Burton, of Liberty, was declared dead on scene by the Casey County coroner. The driver, 56-year-old Teresa Burton, of Yosemite, was transported to Casey County Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The third person, 21-year-old Jackie Cooper, of Liberty, was transported to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with serious injuries.

Tapscott was declared dead on scene by the Casey County coroner, according to KSP.

KSP is investigating the wreck.