Three people killed when car falls from Texas 130 overpass in Southeast Austin

Three adults died at the scene of a Southeast Austin car wreck early Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said on social media. The crash occurred close to the Giga Tesla factory.

The car fell from a Texas 130 overpass onto Tesla Road, landing on its roof, emergency responders said. EMS arrived at the scene shortly before 2:40 a.m. and removed the three pinned occupants, who were declared dead at the scene by 3:28 a.m.

FINAL #TravCoTrafficFatality Vehicle Rescue 700-120 S SH 130 SB: The final patient count on this incident is 3 deceased on-scene adults. No further patients were located. Expect extended closures in the area. #ATCEMS units will be clearing shortly. No further info is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 3, 2024

Law enforcement officials closed the road for several hours. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the road had been reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Three dead in Southeast Austin car crash near Tesla factory