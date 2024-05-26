Three people identified in Morris County deadly crash

MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) — We now know the names of the three people who died in a head-on collision crash, Saturday, May 25, in Morris County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, Troy A. Sabean, 33, of Roseville, Ann C. Porter, 69, of Fergus Falls and Emma M. Porter, 33, of Roseville died when they were hit by a 2014 Ram 1500 Pickup on Kelso Rd. and P Ave.

At approximately 3:53 P.M., the driver of the 1500 Pickup was heading southbound on Kelso Rd. when they hit a 2024 Toyota Rav4 head-on driven by Sabean. Two other people in the Rav4 along with Sabean, Ann Porter and Emma Porter were sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries

The driver of the 1500 Pickup and a passenger were also sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

