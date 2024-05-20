Three people facing criminal charges after reported theft and pursuit in Hooksett, N.H., police say

Three people were arrested and facing criminal charges after a high-speed police pursuit following a reported theft in New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Hooksett Police responding to Kohl’s for a reported theft around 7:30 p.m. spotted a Kia Forte fleeing the scene and going toward the Home Depot.

The officer attempted to stop the Forte, operated by Lacey Paye, 32, of Groton, VT, on Route 3A, but the pursuit continued into Manchester at speeds over 70 mph before stopping at Regency Place Apartment Complex, police said.

Police said Paye, Anthony Manning, 35, of Haverhill, NH, and Jacob James, 35, of Strafford, NH, fled on foot. Officers were able to quickly apprehend Paye and James while Manning was located a short time later by citizens in a residential garage in the area. All three people were arrested.

Paye was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, and multiple drug possession charges. Paye was bailed on $500.00 cash and released with a court date of June 27.

Police said James was arrested on an unrelated Parole warrant out of Rockingham County.

Manning was charged by the Manchester Police with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, as well as unrelated warrants, according to police.

The Kia was seized pending a search warrant and further investigation, which may result in more charges for all, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Foley at 603-624-1560 x407.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW