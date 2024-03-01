Three people displaced after Jamaica Plain house fire
Crews responded to a heavy fire in a home in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Friday.
According to the Boston Fire Department, firefighters safely removed three people from a residence on Roundhill Street, despite the blaze.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Damages to the home are estimated to be around $100,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
