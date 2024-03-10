Three people died overnight in Leawood in two separate crashes

Three people died in Leawood Saturday night in two separate crashes.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian around 4:30 a.m. at 135th St. and Chadwick. According to a news release, a 45-year-old Overland Park resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three hours later, a white truck left the roadway and crashed on the northeast corner of Mission Road and College Boulevard on the Tomahawk Creek pedestrian trail. The truck had rolled several times and killed a 29-year-old Leavenworth resident and a 32-year-old Illinois resident who were in the vehicle.

Investigators are working to notify their next-of-kin. Their identities have not been made public.