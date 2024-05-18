Three people died after their bodies were pulled from the Caloosahatchee River: What we know

Three people died Saturday after they were pulled from the Caloosahatchee River in Olga on Saturday afternoon, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Earlier this afternoon, Marceno’s X page described an active scene involving three people who went under water in the area of the Franklin Lock park.

Though life-saving measures were taken, all three died. Their identities were not being released until their next of kin were notified.

On X, Marceno said, "Foul play is not suspected as it appears that the three individuals did not know how to swim."

Florida ranks first among 50 states in child drowning deaths and fourth overall for every age; only Hawaii, Alaska and Montana have more.

The investigation remains ongoing and the park will remain closed until it's complete.

The WP Franklin South Recreation Area is adjacent to the WP Franklin Lock and Dam, and a popular spot for boating, canoeing and kyaking as well as other outdoor activities, according to Recreation.gov. In addition to a camping site, family-friendly activities include volleyball and horseshoe courts, a playground, and several covered picnic spots, according to the site.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: LCSO said 3 people went under water near Franklin Lock in Olga