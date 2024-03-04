Three people die in a house fire near Rolla, Missouri

Three people died in a fire that trapped several people in a home outside of Rolla, Missouri. An off-duty Phelps County Deputy saw the home on fire, called 911, and cared for a boy found outside the home until EMS arrived. On March 2, 2024, around 10:30 p.m., there was a 911 call about a house fire on County Road 2120 in rural Rolla. Police said they believed there were several people trapped inside the burning building, but they could not enter the home due to heavy smoke and fire.

View comments