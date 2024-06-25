Three people believed stabbed, suspect with knife shot by Columbus police on Far East Side

Columbus police shot at least one person and at least three other people are hospitalized after a reported stabbing Tuesday afternoon on the city's Far East Side.

Police responded around 2:55 p.m. to a reported stabbing on the 300 block of Hoskins Way.

Police radio communications indicate that when officers arrived, a man came out of a home with a knife. Columbus police reported shortly afterward that shots had been fired by at least one police officer, hitting the suspect.

At least three other people believed to have stab wounds were transported from the scene by paramedics.

Two of the injured went to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown, and two were transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available from Columbus police.

