Three pedestrians killed in crashes on Midlands roads over the weekend, SC cops say

In little more than a 24-hour span this past weekend, three pedestrians were killed in separate crashes on Midlands roads, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The most recent collision involving a pedestrian happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday in Sumter County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Sumter County crash

A 2018 GMC pickup was driving south on U.S. 401, and near the intersection with Farmingdale Road the truck collided with a pedestrian who was in the road, according to Miller.

The pedestrian who died has not been publicly identified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Miller said the pickup driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported in the crash that continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Less than two hours earlier, there was a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County Crash

At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2006 Saturn sedan was driving north on U.S. 1 when it collided with a pedestrian who was walking south in a northbound lane, according to Miller.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, suffered minor injuries, according to Miller. Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

Miller said there are no charges in the collision, which was the second deadly crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Earlier in the day a pickup driver died when the truck ran off a road and crashed into a guard rail.

There was another deadly wreck involving a pedestrian Saturday night in Lexington County, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the Highway Patrol.

Lexington County Crash

At about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, a 2004 Dodge SUV driving north on Woodtrail Drive hit a pedestrian who was walking in the road near the intersection with Meadowfield Road, Ridgeway said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the pedestrian who died in what she called an accident was 17-year-old Gaston resident Walter Vinicio Diaz Perez.

Fisher said the SUV driver was not hurt and remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash that continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through June 2, at least 386 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.