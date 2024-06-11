Three passengers injured when deer runs through RIPTA bus windshield

WARWICK − Three passengers on a RIPTA bus were injured Monday afternoon when a deer jumped through the bus's windshield, according to the Warwick police.

The bus was traveling south on Warwick Avenue when the deer ran out from Sachem Avenue, according to Warwick Police Capt. Charles Boisseau.

Six passengers were riding the bus at the time. Two were taken to a hospital for minor injuries from the glass breaking, he said. A third passenger went to a hospital on their own, he said.

The deer died on the bus soon after the collision, and the state Department of Environmental Management removed it.

Boisseau said that the police responded to the incident after receiving a call from RIPTA dispatch at about 3:16 p.m.

RIPTA's interim CEO, Christopher Durand, issued a statement commending driver Leocadio Hernandez "for his exemplary response to this unique situation."

"His exceptional alertness and composure under pressure ensured the safety of all passengers," Durand said. "This incident underscores the dedication and professionalism of our drivers in maintaining the highest standards of safety and care for our community."

Collisions between motor vehicles and deer aren't uncommon in Rhode Island. Rhode Island had 1,544 deer-auto strikes in 2022, a 20% increase from 2021, AAA said previously, quoting figures provided by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. South Kingstown led Rhode Island cities and towns with 115 crashes; Warwick ranked 5th with 72.

Crashes are most common during the deer breeding season, which begins in late October and continues until early December.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Three passengers injured when deer runs into RIPTA bus