Three passengers who died in Grant County crash identified

Mar. 6—Three people who died one week ago in a crash involving a garbage truck in Grant County were identified.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said Hilda Rodriguez, 29; Aida Rodriguez, 25; and Efrain Garcia, 29, all from Bolivia, died Feb. 29 in the crash at Road 25-Southwest and Road R-Southwest near Mattawa, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The trio were passengers in a Ford truck that investigators believe went through a stop sign and ran into the side of a garbage truck, the sheriff's office said.

The Ford driver, identified as 29-year-old Marcello Gomez, from Bolivia, was hospitalized with serious injuries, but his condition was unknown this week, the Facebook post stated.

The driver of the garbage truck, George Prebicin Jr., 50, of Warden, Washington, had minor injuries.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.