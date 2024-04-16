Three parks get accessibility 'Leadership' grants

Apr. 16—Three parks will benefit from funds raised by Leadership Lawrence County, an agency that provides training for adult community leaders and emerging leaders.

Each Leadership Lawrence County class raises funds for a cause through activities like drawings, donations and sponsorships. The classes recently raised $19,987 to help improve wheelchair accessibility in Ewing Park in Ellwood City, Marti Park in Wilmington Township and Cascade Park in the city of New Castle.

The awards were presented at the Forward Lawrence Impact Awards breakfast last week.

Cascade Park received $5,996 of the grant funds to purchase permanent checker/chess tables and multiple wheelchair-accessible picnic tables.

Brian Heichel, city director of public works, said the equipment is on order and has not yet been purchased or installed.

Marti Park received $6,996 to install a shade cover over a section of its wheelchair/disabilities-accessible playground for those who cannot tolerate the sun. Debbie Kennedy, a leader in the development of Marti Park, said the canopy will be permanently installed within about two weeks.

Plans are in the works at Ewing Park, which received $6,996, for the construction of a handicapped-accessible restroom and adult changing table. Jan Williams, a borough councilwoman, is spearheading the idea.

Paul Bucciarelli, Forward Lawrence business retention and workforce specialist, said Leadership Lawrence County provides a chance for current and soon-to-be leaders to make a difference in the community and region by providing formalized training and experiences to enhance leadership skills.

Participants learn how the public and private sectors operate within the county and in Pennsylvania.

The program also provides students with formal training through Penn State University where they have 3.6 continuing education units. The agency partners locally with the Penn State Beaver Campus.

Leadership Lawrence County's next training will begin in September with a new group, and applications for the 2024-25 session are being accepted.

More information is available by contacting Forward Lawrence's Lyndsey Overby or Bucciarelli at (724) 658-1488.

