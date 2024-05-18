Three-year-old with special needs missing from Rocky Ford

(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a three-year-old boy with special needs went missing from Rocky Ford on Saturday, May 18.

CBI issued an Endangered Missing Alert stating that Amari Galen was last seen around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Washington Avenue, near 2nd Street. He is described as a three-year-old child with black hair and brown eyes and has special needs.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

He is believed to have left his residence on foot, wearing only a diaper.

If anyone has seen Amari or has information about his whereabouts, CBI asks them to call 911 or the Rocky Ford Police Department at (719) 254-3344.

