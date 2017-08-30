Three officers shot in California during car theft investigation

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday when at least one suspect opened fire on officers from a hotel room, officials said.

Officers searching for a suspect in a car theft case were knocking at the door of a room in a Ramada Inn when someone inside fired through the door and walls, wounding two California Highway Patrol officers, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnbull told reporters.

Law enforcement officers swarmed the area after the shooting. As they approached, a man exchanged gunfire with police from a rear balcony of the room, wounding a sheriff's deputy, Turnbull said.

The man then got into a car and drove off, with police in pursuit, Turnbull said.

The suspected gunman crashed the car a few miles away and again exchanged fire with police before he was struck by gunfire and arrested, Turnbull said. Police did not identify him.

The conditions of the man who opened fire on police or the three law enforcement officers was not immediately known, Turnbull told reporters, in video posted by local media.

Law enforcement officers have converged on the Ramada Inn and evacuated people from the hotel, as they seek to determine whether any other suspects are inside the room where the gunfire broke out or somewhere else on the premises, Turnbull said.

Two women who were suspected to be involved in car theft were arrested before the gunfire broke out, Turnbull said. The women, who also were not identified, were taken into custody after a separate vehicle chase.

Turnbull could not immediately be reached for further comment.





