Three northbound lanes of I-65 blocked in Brentwood following multiple-vehicle crash

Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read

Three northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Brentwood are closed following a multiple-vehicle crash near Old Hickory Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 11:02 a.m., according to Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Metro Nashville police reported two injuries, with one in listed in critical condition, and an oil spill affecting the roadway.

Traffic is slowly flowing along the right shoulder as all but one northbound lane and the left shoulder remain blocked.

