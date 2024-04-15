Three northbound lanes of I-65 blocked in Brentwood following multiple-vehicle crash

Three northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Brentwood are closed following a multiple-vehicle crash near Old Hickory Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 11:02 a.m., according to Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Metro Nashville police reported two injuries, with one in listed in critical condition, and an oil spill affecting the roadway.

Crash investigation continues on I65 Northbound between OHB and Harding Pl. Only right shoulder open to traffic. 2 injured in crash, one critically. Roadway affected by oil spill. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/smj1K1rkIg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 15, 2024

Traffic is slowly flowing along the right shoulder as all but one northbound lane and the left shoulder remain blocked.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Northbound lanes of I-65 closed in Brentwood after crash