Three NJ men accused of gunpoint pharmacy robbery, fleeing when cops came

A federal grand jury indicted three Newark men, accusing them of taking part in a gunpoint robbery of a pharmacy in Orange, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced this week.

Reginald Ware, 54, Nyiron Williams, 22, and Jamon Crosby, 35 allegedly entered the pharmacy within minutes of each other and each brandished handgun as they asked for money and asked employees to hand in their cell phones, according to case documents and statements made in court. The three men allegedly took cash an at least 10 bottles of prescription medication.

As the indicted men noticed law enforcement had arrived, they ran away, but all three were apprehended, according to the indictment. Ware was caught in the parking lot, Williams was apprehended two blocks away, and Crosby was apprehended after allegedly breaking into a nearby residence.

Two of the handguns were recovered by the police, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The indicted men were all charged with three counts related to robbery and brandishing a weapon in relations to a violent crime. If convicted, Williams and Crosby would serve a minimum sentence of seven years in prison. Ware could face a minimum sentence of 25 years, as he had been convicted of the same crime in 2012 in connection to four gunpoint robberies of pharmacies in New Jersey, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The two charges of Hobbs Act Robbery, or robbery that affects a merchant engaged in interstate commerce such as a pharmacy, each carry a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are just accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Three Newark NJ men indicted for role in armed robbery of pharmacy