Three murders in five days at SW OKC housing complex

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have been working to track down those responsible for three murders in five days at the same apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City.

The latest murder happened Sunday night at the Will Rogers Housing Authority off Westwood.

“We had an officer in the area that heard gunshots,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Shortly thereafter a 911 call came in reporting gunshots.”

Police later found a man dead on the porch of an apartment.



” We don’t have any suspect information at this time,” said Robertson.

A similar scenario played out five days earlier on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.



“An adult male victim sustained some gunshot wounds,” said Robertson.

One man was shot to death on the porch of the same apartment. News 4 was there as police took several people into custody but, as of Monday, said no arrests have been made in any of the cases.

A woman was also found shot to death inside her apartment Sunday afternoon.

“The initial calling party was someone known to the victim who located her in the residence and called 911,” said Robertson.

Detectives have been working to determine if there is any connection between the three murders.

“Homicide investigators investigating all three of these will determine if they are or if they aren’t related, they may be. They may not be. We just don’t know right now,” said Robertson.

The complex is the same place where a seven-year-old girl was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting in April. No arrests have been made in that shooting as well.

