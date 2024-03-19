Three motorcyclists die on Maryland roads in 24 hours

Three motorcyclists died in crashes within 24 hours of one another in Maryland over the weekend.

An 18-year-old died in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, state police said.

Troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. to Interstate 97 near Crownsville, where a motorcycle crashed into a median.

The victim, Joseph Maeda Raiger, of Alexandria, Virginia, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Early on Sunday in Queen Anne’s County, troopers responded around 12:35 a.m. to Route 50 West in Queenstown, where a three-vehicle crash was triggered by a motorcyclist striking an impact attenuator, police said. The victim, 21-year-old Cody Morris of Grasonville, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Saturday evening in Charles County, troopers responded around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Old Leonardtown Road and Homeland Drive in Hughesville, where a motorcyclist lost control and flipped in a center median, police said. The victim, 44-year-old Markese Al-Kwonand Nelson, 44, of California, Maryland, was declared dead at the scene, police said.