Three motorcyclists die on Maryland roads in 24 hours

Dillon Mullan, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Three motorcyclists died in crashes within 24 hours of one another in Maryland over the weekend.

An 18-year-old died in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, state police said.

Troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. to Interstate 97 near Crownsville, where a motorcycle crashed into a median.

The victim, Joseph Maeda Raiger, of Alexandria, Virginia, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Early on Sunday in Queen Anne’s County, troopers responded around 12:35 a.m. to Route 50 West in Queenstown, where a three-vehicle crash was triggered by a motorcyclist striking an impact attenuator, police said. The victim, 21-year-old Cody Morris of Grasonville, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Saturday evening in Charles County, troopers responded around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Old Leonardtown Road and Homeland Drive in Hughesville, where a motorcyclist lost control and flipped in a center median, police said. The victim, 44-year-old Markese Al-Kwonand Nelson, 44, of California, Maryland, was declared dead at the scene, police said.