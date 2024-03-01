These are the three most dangerous roads in Greenville. The city wants to make them safer.

The City of Greenville is adopting a strategy to decrease traffic accidents and deaths on some of the city’s busiest roadways.

Work on the plan, "Vision Zero,” originally began in Greenville in early 2023. It includes improvements like reducing speed limits, enacting targeted enforcement, safer roadway design and more educational programs targeted on safer driving. Over the past five years, 41% of Greenville’s injury and fatal crashes occurred on less than 5% of miles on its roadway, according to data from the city.

The city identified a "high injury network" of areas where accidents typically occurred over a five-year timeframe. Here are some Greenville roads determined the most dangerous for drivers over the past five years.

The City of Greenville's "High Injury Network" plan identifies some of the these locations in the city with some of the most traffic accident injuries and fatalities.

Laurens Rd.

The area on Laurens Rd. stretching from I-385 to Woodruff Rd., leads the list as the most dangerous roadway in Greenville. The 2.7-mile stretch recorded 228 crashes and eight fatal injuries. Out of the eight fatal injuries, three were car crashes while five were labeled as bike crashes. That five-lane area of the road has a speed limit of 35 mph. The area averages 86.8 annual injury and/or fatal accidents per mile

“I would say that there are sections of Laurens Rd. that sometimes can feel like a raceway when there's fewer cars out there. We get a lot of comments about red light running on that corridor as well so we’re trying to limit some of that as much as we can,” DePalma said.

N. Pleasantburg Dr.

N. Pleasantburg Dr. stretches from Lowndes Hill Rd. to Wade Hampton Blvd. It was identified as the next most dangerous with 225 crashes and 6 fatalities. Out of the six fatal incidents four were bike related and two were car related. The area of road stretches 1.8-miles long. The seven-lane area has a speed limit of 40 mph. The area averages 128.3 annual injury and/or fatal accidents per mile

"It’s very crowded over there," DePalma said. "I've also tried to walk that corridor. I don't think it feels safe to walk as you're very close to the cars. A lot of the cars go pretty fast in that area, there's a lot of driveway cuts, and as you're driving, there's a lot of people turning left out of driveways."

Woodruff Rd.

There were 192 crashes and eight fatalities on the 2.8-mile segment of Woodruff Rd. from Laurens Rd. Three of the deaths were bike related and two were vehicle related. The other forms of accident deaths were not labeled. The area averages at 68.6 annual injury and/or fatal accidents per mile.

How Vision Zero would fix dangerous roads in Greenville

On Dec. 1, 2022, Mayor Knox White signed a proclamation declaring the city of Greenville to be a "Vision Zero City." Representatives from the city spoke at a public engagement hearing Thursday evening about how the plan will be implemented.

"One of the main things that we're hoping to get here is to design roadways in a way that encourages safe speeds," Nick DePalma, assistant engineer for the city and project lead for Vision Zero said Thursday. "So, reduce as much excessive speeding and aggressive driving as we can through geometry and the design of our roadways."

One of the ways officials are looking to decrease traffic incidents involving pedestrians is by decreasing speed limits in residential neighborhoods. The ideal speed DePalma said they are working toward is 20 mph in the city’s neighborhoods.

Another change discussed is limiting unmarked left turns. DePalma said a reduction in unmarked left turns decreases the rate of traffic accidents. He said unmarked left turns can create conflict points that can lead to a higher possibility for accidents because of how these turns cut through oncoming traffic. One of the ways officials are looking to reduce the turns is by converting two-way left turn lanes into a raised median.

"It's not removing left turns completely, it's let's find a place where they're safe and how can we direct people to those safe left turns," DePalma said.

DePalma said pedestrians and bicyclists will also notice safer roads along with drivers in the city’s plan. Officials want to increase safety with non-drivers by making crosswalks and bike lanes more distinct. One approach to this is to create a buffer between cyclists and the road.

"I'm glad to see the city take more of an approach that kind of looks at the safety of pedestrians and bikers," Greenville resident Joy Massner said at the meeting. "Especially as the city starts to develop even more because there's a lot of intersections, and things they can do to make the roadways and sidewalks safer."

Residents who attended Thursday's meeting also voiced their pleasure about the city’s proposed change to make the roadways safer for drivers, stating that some roads are hazardous due to drivers speeding and running red lights.

"As far as driving around, you're a little cautious, especially on the on the busy roads, like Academy St. because that seems to be the NASCAR raceway," Jim Kirby, another resident who attending the meeting, said. "(At intersections) you have to wait and see because there's always somebody who is going to come flying through."

