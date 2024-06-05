Three more accused of taking part in gang-related murder of Frederick teen

Three more people have been arrested and charged in connection with the February 2023 killing of 15-year-old Frederick High School student Limber Lopez Funez, the Frederick Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Asael Ernesto Perez Rojas, 23; Santos Reyes Depaz Cruz, 22; and Roberto Bladimir Flores Flores, 25, were arrested last month.

Perez Rojas was arrested on May 9 and charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Depaz Cruz was arrested on May 14 and Flores Flores was arrested on May 17. Both Depaz Cruz and Flores Flores were charged with first-degree murder.

In a text message on Tuesday, Frederick Police spokesperson Samantha Long confirmed that Depaz Cruz and Flores Flores were transferred to federal custody, while Perez Rojas is being held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

According to charging documents, Perez Rojas contacted police on May 7 to report that he was being threatened by members of the MS-13 criminal organization because he had information related to the death of Lopez Funez.

Lopez Funez, who was 15, went missing on Feb. 24 and was found dead in the area of Gambrill State Park on April 24 after an extensive search.

Prosecutors believe Lopez Funez was killed the same night he went missing by individuals associated with MS-13 due to his suspected ties to the 18th Street gang, a rival to MS-13.

Charging documents say that Perez Rojas initially provided police with a false name, but that a detective recognized him from a prior arrest related to controlled dangerous substances, after which he failed to appear in court.

That arrest took place in May 2023 at the residence of another individual whose home was being searched in connection with the killing of Lopez Funez.

When confronted, Perez Rojas allegedly told police that he was called to the scene on the night of the killing and told to clean up the evidence on his own.

Charging documents say Perez Rojas told police that he collected a pair of Crocs and a gray sweatshirt believed to belong to Lopez Funez, put the items in a Texas Roadhouse bag and disposed of them in a hole on a hillside near the scene of the killing.

According to the charging documents, Perez Rojas told police that he did not want to clean up the crime scene, but had no choice because he felt threatened by members of MS-13.

It is not clear from the charging documents whether Perez Rojas himself is believed to be a member of the gang.

Criminal conspiracy

Perez Rojas, Depaz Cruz and Flores Flores join six others who have also been charged in connection with the death of Lopez Funez.

The six men who were previously charged in connection with the killing include Josue Mauricio Arrue Paniagua, Jose Eduardo Guardado Mercado, Ismael Lopez Lopez, Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales.

Those six men, along with Depaz Cruz, are alleged to have been associates or members of different MS-13 "cliques" who participated in a conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, according to a May 15 indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

MS-13 is a gang known to operate in Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George's and Frederick counties, according to the indictment. Most of the group's members have direct or indirect ties to El Salvador.

Neither Perez Rojas nor Flores Flores are named in the federal indictment, although at least one additional name appears to be redacted from the document.

The federal indictment does not mention Lopez Funez by name, instead referring only to a juvenile victim with the initials L.L.F.

Key facts of the case, including the date and means of the alleged murder, match up with what is publicly known about the killing of Lopez Funez.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland could not immediately be reached by phone for comment on Tuesday afternoon.