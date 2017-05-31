Three Mistakes that Keep Your Smile from Shining

Americans spend millions to whiten to their teeth, but some simple mistakes made at home can undo all that good work. Keep your pearly whites shining with tips from Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Sally Kashani.

Watch: Viral Dental Myths Debunked

• Energy Drinks. Like cola, energy drinks are high in acid that can erode your enamel and make your teeth greyer. “And when your enamel is thin, stains also stick to your teeth easier,” she explains.

• Old Toothbrush. Fresh toothbrushes are effective for removing stains and plaque, but old ones don’t do the job. When the bristles are flattened or fraying, invest in a new brush!

• Mouthwash with CPC. “Say it ain’t so!” exclaims ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “I love mouthwash!” Dr. Kashani says it’s only certain mouthwashes containing a chemical called CPC that cause problems. “It is good for the gums – it reduces gingivitis,” she explains. But it can also cause brown spotting on the teeth, especially if the product is used for several weeks or more.

Watch: Teeth Whitener: Hope or Hype?

Follow these tips, and you'll have plenty to smile about.