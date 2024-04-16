Three minors struck by car while running in Glastonbury

Three young runners were struck by a car in Glastonbury on Monday and taken to the hospital.

The minors were hit around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Hubbard and Maple Streets where emergency crews responded on the report of a car versus pedestrian crash, according to Lt. Kevin Szydlo of the Glastonbury Police Department.

Three “adolescent victims” were taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for evaluation and treatment, Szydlo said in a statement. Their injures were not considered life-threatening.

According to Szydlo, the preliminary investigation showed a vehicle heading west on Hubbard Street struck the victims as they were running in the road. The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperative, Szydlo said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Glastonbury Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Officer Maloney at 860-633-8301.