Three Minnesotans killed in crash while attending family reunion in Kansas

Three Minnesotans were killed over the Memorial Day weekend in Kansas when a driver crossed over the center line and struck their vehicle head on.

Troy A. Sabean, 33, of Roseville, who was driving a 2024 Toyota RAV4, was killed, along with his wife, Emma Porter, 33, of Roseville. Also killed was Ann C. Porter, 69, of Fergus Falls. Two other passengers, Paul M. Porter, 68, of Edina, and Kathleen L. Lebarron, 64, of Edina were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Minnesotans were in the state to attend a family reunion, according to Emma Porter’s obituary.

The other driver, 53-year-old Andrew M. Steele of White City, Kansas was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup “in the center of the road” when it struck the Minnesota family in the May 25 crash just northwest of Council Grove, Kansas.

Steele and passenger Lisa M. Steele, 51, also of White City, Kansas, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to her obituary, Porter lived in Lamberton, Minnesota, until her family moved to Roseville in 2000. She graduated from Roseville Area High School in 2008 and was involved in band, the track team, cross country skiing, soccer and basketball. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2012 with a biology degree and worked as a junior scientist at Zepto Life Technology.

She married Sabean in 2018. He also attended Roseville High School and the couple met there. According to Porter’s obituary, the couple loved gardening, traveling, spending time with their pet bird, volunteering and watching live music together. “In 2021, Emma achieved her lifelong goal of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. She will be remembered as an amazing daughter, wife, sister, friend and coworker who was extremely kind and selfless, brave, silly and adventurous.”

She is survived by her mother, Hedera Porter, father, Paul Porter, and his wife, Katy LeBarron, and brother, Erik Porter.

In lieu of flowers for Porter, her obituary requests donations to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the North Star Chapter of the Sierra Club or the Ramsey County Master Gardener program are encouraged. According to his obituary, Sabean is survived by his mother Judy Brueghel and his father Allen Sabean. Instead of flowers the family welcomes donations to SavetheBoundaryWaters.org or First Nations Development Institute.

Memorial information for the couple will be provided at a later date.

Related Articles