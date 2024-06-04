Three MetroWest suburbs report rash of car break-ins, thefts. Police offer advice

Wayland Police Chief Ed Burman has a plea for residents.

"Please, please, please, make sure your vehicles are locked and do not leave your keys in the car," he said.

The plea is in response to a rash of vehicle break-ins and cars stolen early Sunday in Wayland, Natick and Sherborn. No one has been arrested.

The incidents occurred first in Wayland sometime early Sunday, around 1 a.m., Burman said. The unidentified suspects broke into seven vehicles in the Aqueduct Road area and took anything that was loose. They also stole two vehicles, the chief said.

"In all of the incidents, the owners left the doors unlocked and the two cars that were stolen had their keys in them," Burman said.

Burman said the suspects then went into Natick and broke into vehicles there before heading to Sherborn.

No one from the Natick Police Department could be reached on Monday to give specifics about the car breaks there. But Sherborn Police Chief Thomas Galvin said the suspects then came to his town about 2:30 a.m. A Great Rock Road resident heard a noise outside and he appeared to spook three suspects who were inside an unlocked vehicle.

Three unidentified suspects got into three separate cars and drove away.

Soon afterward, police learned that two of the vehicles — a Mazda 6 and a Honda CRV — had crashed into one another on Farm Road. The drivers fled into nearby woods, Galvin said, and the two vehicles were determined to be those that were stolen in Wayland.

The Holliston Police and Dover Police, along with search dogs and a drone, searched the area but could not find the suspects, Galvin said.

Sherborn Police Chief Thomas Galvin believes last weekend's rash of car break-ins are part of a suspected ring that has been hitting the area over the past couple of months.

Later on Sunday, a Great Rock Road resident called police and said their Subaru was stolen from their driveway. Galvin said. Police used a tracker to find the car, which was found abandoned in Framingham.

Galvin said they believe the car was stolen by the same people involved in the earlier incident. He also said authorities believe the break-ins are part of a suspected car break ring that has been hitting the area over the past couple of months.

"It sounds like it," he said. "They hit several areas all in one night. This night it was Wayland, Natick and us. Unfortunately, the weather gets nice, and these things start to happen."

The break-ins are being investigated by the Natick, Sherborn and Wayland police, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.

