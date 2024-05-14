Three men wanted in Enterprise attempted murder

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — Enterprise Police are asking for help finding three men wanted in connection with a weekend shooting.

EPD identified the suspects as Ja’Torie Groce, Jaterious Groce, and Jamel Robbins. All three are wanted for one count of attempted murder.

According to EPD, the three are wanted for shooting a man near a Dollar General in the 3500 block of Rucker Boulevard Sunday night. The victim is in critical condition.

Police say the three suspects are most likely all together and may be armed and dangerous. It is currently unknown where the suspects are.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.