Three men slashed in the face near NYC subway station: NYPD

Three men slashed in the face near NYC subway station: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three men were slashed in the face in Queens on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The attacks happened at around 8 a.m. at the Queens Plaza Station, police said.

More Local News

Two of the victims were slashed outside of the station, police said. The third was slashed inside the station.

The three victims did not know each other, according to the NYPD. They were taken to a local hospital.

A person of interest was taken into custody. They were also taken to the hospital, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.