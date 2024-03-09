Three men shot at Fresno apartment complex. It was a party gone bad, police say

Three people were injured Friday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fresno.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:30 p.m. to the area of Dakota and Teilman avenues of reports of a shooting, Fresno Police Lt. Marcus Gray said.

As officers were arriving, callers said there were multiple shooting victims in the complex that stemmed from a party gone bad, Gray said.

Officers arrived and saw multiple people leaving in multiple directions before they found the three victims.

The three victims, all men, were taken to a local hospital and were in critical condition, Gray said.

“There are multiple witnesses and multiple bits of evidence scattered throughout the apartment complex,” Gray said.

“It’s still a very active scene.”

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.

Gray said Dakota was expected to be closed off until early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Three people were injured in a shooting at a Fresno, California apartment complex on Friday, March 8, 2024. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com