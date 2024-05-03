Three men sentenced to prison on drug charges

May 2—FAYETTEVILLE — Three men were sentenced to prison on felony drug-related charges on May 2 by Fayette County Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.

According to a release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Christopher M. Carver, 49, of Bluefield, Demetran "D.D." Gray, 45, of Oak Hill, and Michael L. Grimmett, 44, of Russellville, were sentenced to prison by Blake. The defendants were convicted at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial on March 6, the release noted.

Carver and Gray were convicted of the felony offenses of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute between five and 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Grimmett was convicted of the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor conspiracy.

Carver and Gray had four prior felony convictions, including a drug-related felony conviction, and the court noted their trial testimony was not believable, Ciliberti pointed out. Carver and Gray were each sentenced to 40 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction and one to 15 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine conviction. Blake ordered the sentences be served consecutively. The conspiracy sentence for both Carver and Gray was doubled by the judge because of their prior drug-related felony conviction, according to Ciliberti. Carver and Gray must serve 11 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Grimmett had minimal prior criminal history and was sentenced to one year in jail for the conspiracy misdemeanor and one to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Blake ordered Grimmett's sentences to be served concurrently, and the court referred Grimmett to the GOALS program, an in-patient substance use disorder treatment program conducted by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. According to Ciliberti, Grimmett will be eligible to apply for probation if he successfully completes the GOALS program, but will remain incarcerated pending completion of the program.

According to the release, on the evening of Jan. 21, 2023, a member of the Fayetteville Police Department was engaging in traffic enforcement activities on U.S. Route 19 when the officer observed a Toyota Yaris motor vehicle traveling with no illuminated tail lights or registration lights. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver of the vehicle as Christopher Carver. Carver was unable to provide the officer with a driver's license, registration or proof of insurance, the release read. Upon investigating further, the officer determined Carver did not have a valid driver's license, that Carver was in possession of drug paraphernalia, and Carver told the officer there were drugs within the vehicle.

The passengers were identified as Demetran Gray and Michael Grimmett. While conducting a pat down of both passengers for officer safety, the officer located over $1,800 in cash and drug paraphernalia on Gray and digital scales and drug paraphernalia on Grimmett. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officer discovered a second set of digital scales, a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and packaging materials, resulting in the arrest of all three occupants

Upon a search of Gray after his arrest, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine was found. Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that the officer had seized over 43 grams of methamphetamine.

The crime was investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department and was prosecuted by Ciliberti.