Three men sentenced to prison after 2022 assault case in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following a two-week trial, three men have been found guilty of the 2022 attempted murder and assault of two St. Tammany Parish teenagers in Orleans Parish.

According to documents filed with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, in June of 2022 Jordan Mitchell, Dylan Johnson and Zakyis Bolden reportedly traveled with two teen girls to Orleans Parish.

Romeville residents describe ‘terrifying’ experience post-storm

Documents state that one of the girls was sexually assaulted but both were reportedly shot and “left for dead.” While both victims survived, they did sustain permanent injuries according the district attorney’s office.

Court documents revealed that on May 16, during sentencing, the victims made statements describing the physical and emotional toll the crime has taken on them and shared that they will have to live with the defendant’s actions for life.

Mitchell was found guilty of:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder,

One count each of first-degree rape,

First-degree kidnapping,

Armed robbery

Bolden and Johnson each were found guilty of two counts of attempted manslaughter.

Kenneth Augustine found guilty in 2018 death of New Orleans East couple

As a result of the verdict, Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison while Bolden and Johnson received 15 years each.

District attorney officials said the outcome of the case was made possible with experts in the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

“The SAKI team and I are grateful that we were able to get these verdicts for the survivors,” said First Chair Assistant District Attorney Penny Kissinger.“ What these young women endured is horrible, and it is our hope that they can go on to live full, productive, lives with this trauma behind them.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.