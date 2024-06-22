Three men indicted after deadly Lubbock motel shooting

Two men have been indicted on murder charges and another was indicted on other felony charges in connection with a deadly shooting in April at a central Lubbock motel.

Leeroy Trevino Jr., 18, and Tony Thomas, 34, were indicted on murder charges Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury in connection with the April 13 shooting death of 34-year-old Jose Gonzalez, according to court records. A third man, 33-year-old Michael Taylor, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and obstruction or retaliation in connection with the killing. All three remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Saturday.

Thomas was arrested on April 18 in Fort Worth as part of a multi-agency effort in connection to Gonzalez's shooting, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

2nd suspect linked to Saturday's deadly central Lubbock shooting in police custody

Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Unit worked to identify and confirm Thomas as a suspect in this case, according to police.

TAG coordinated with the Fort Worth Police Department Directed Response Unit, HSI Border Enforcement Security Task Force and Office of Attorney General Fugitive Unit who arrested Thomas during a vehicle stop at 4:30 p.m. April 18 in the 7800 block of Horseman Road in Fort Worth.

An arrest warrant charging Thomas with murder was issued earlier that day. Thomas was transported and booked into the Tarrant County Jail without incident.

TAG arrested Trevino about 1:51 a.m. April 17 in the 200 block of 50th Street in Lubbock. He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. An arrest warrant charging Trevino with murder was issued on the evening of April 15.

On April 14, TAG arrested 33-year-old Michael Taylor about 10:35 p.m. in the 10600 block of Chicago Avenue in connection to the killing. Taylor was charged with aggravated robbery and obstruction or retaliation. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

Lubbock police responded to a report of shots fired about 8:05 p.m. April 13 at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. Upon arrival, officers located Gonzalez with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe Gonzalez was leaving a motel in a vehicle when Thomas and Trevino fired shots, striking Gonzalez before fleeing on foot, the A-J previously reported. Gonzalez exited the vehicle and walked into a room at the motel, where officers located him.

Other details about what prompted the shooting were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Three men indicted after deadly Lubbock motel shooting