Three men held a Milwaukee dog's owner at gunpoint and stole the dog, police say

Three men held a person at gunpoint and stole the person's dog before driving away Saturday night, Milwaukee police said Monday on Facebook.

The dog, Padre, was taken in the armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 9500 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue. The men fled in a red SUV and police are seeking information on the suspects and Padre's whereabouts.

The Facebook post detailed the three suspects. All three were described as Hispanic men between 18 and 20 years old, and between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall.

One suspect was described as having a medium build and wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He had an olive-colored firearm with a black extended magazine, police said.

The second suspect was described as having a thin build and wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, with a handgun.

The third suspect was described as having a medium build and wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, also with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242. To remain anonymous, one can call 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

