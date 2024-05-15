Three men face federal charges for fire at Isle Royale National Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three Michigan men are facing federal charges for allegedly starting a fire on Isle Royale National Park.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Wednesday that his office has filed federal charges against Dylan Kenneth Wagner, 29, of Grand Rapids, MI; Jason Arden Allard, 28, of Macomb, MI; and Scott Warren Allard, 30, of Clinton Township, MI. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan, the men are charged with one count of lighting, tending, or using a fire causing damage to real property and one count of violating conditions established by the Isle Royale National Park superintendent. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 6 months’ imprisonment, up to a $5,000 fine, up to 5 years’ probation, and mandatory restitution.

“Some of America’s most stunning places are right here in Michigan, including Isle Royale National Park,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “These alleged crimes threatened the safety of park visitors, employees, and the ecosystem that sustains a rich diversity of life. We’re committed to protecting Isle Royale National Park and Michigan’s other national treasures for all to enjoy – today and for generations to come.”

The charging documents allege that while in Isle Royale National Park on August 12 and 13, 2022, Wagner and the Allards camped north of the junction of the Mount Franklin and Tobin Harbor Trails. They camped illegally in an area too close to the trail and had a fire that was not in one of the metal rings or grills provided by the park. That fire caused the burning of park property and created a public safety hazard.

