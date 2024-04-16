Three men convicted of drug conspiracy crimes in Norfolk federal court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A jury found three local men guilty of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and psilocybin in federal court Monday.

Prosecutors alleged that one of the men, Courtney Conley, 35, of Virginia Beach, effectively led a criminal organization that trafficked drugs from the West Coast to Virginia. The group operated several “pop-up” stores in apartments and short-term rental units around Hampton Roads to distribute the drugs between January 2020 and November 2022.

Conley was convicted of possessing/brandishing/discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, continuing criminal enterprise and several possession and distribution charges.

Two other men, Kyron Speller, 29, of Norfolk and Javaid Reed, 27, of Chesapeake were also found guilty of possession and distribution crimes. Reed was convicted of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime as well.

A fourth man, Terrance Alexander, was also charged in the case, though the jury acquitted him on all counts.

The trial came almost two years after a pair of men were killed in a shooting while attempting to rob the group in a Chesapeake apartment. Though no murder or manslaughter charges were included, the gun charges relate to that incident.

