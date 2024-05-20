Three men charged after shots fired near a sports complex in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Three people were charged with wanton endangerment after shots were fired in the Institute area of Kanawha County on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Antonio Jacobs III, of St. Albans, and 24-year-old Kaden Bowman, of Dunbar, were both charged with wanton endangerment. 23-year-old Zion Clark, of Dunbar, was also arrested for wanton endangerment as well as an unrelated burglary warrant.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired near the Shawnee Sports Complex in the Institute area of Kanawha County. At the time of the incident, an event was being held at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

Once deputies arrived at Smoot Avenue, they discovered evidence of shots being fired around the apartment complex. However, deputies did not find any victims or anyone who was injured in the incident.

Deputies were able to get information about possible suspects and a car, and later on, a car matching the suspects’ car was involved in a traffic stop on Tyler Ridge Road. Jacobs, Bowman, and Clark were arrested and charged for their involvement in the incident, although, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the reason behind the incident remains unknown.

Weapons were found in the car, and an additional gun that was used in the shooting and thought to have been shot by Bowman, Clark, or Jacobs was found near the area.

Jacobs, Bowman, and Clark are being held at South Central Regional Jail, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office stated that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with video or audio evidence of the shooting incident is asked to contact lead investigator, Detective C.A. Boner at Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section 304-357-0556.

